10th Annual Beer Fest takes Place in REO Town

The 10th Annual Beer Fest took place in REO Town on Saturday, featuring over 20 Michigan breweries and hundreds of beers and ciders.

The festival has grown from taking place in a parking lot to taking over Washington Avenue.

Watch the video to see what Beer Fest means to festival organizer Paul Starr.

"Like our shirt says, Party in the street.”

On Saturday, Beer Fest kicked off on Washington Avenue, showcasing over 20 Michigan breweries and more than 100 craft beers and ciders.

“I best describe it as just a fun time; you come out, you have some sips, we have cool merchandise vendors and cool other vendors, we have live music, so it’s just a fun festival, and it's a celebration of REO town.”

It's been 10 years since the festival began, and it has continued to be a place for local vendors to connect with neighbors in our community.

Dan Buonodono of EagleMonk Pub and Brewery has been a vendor at the festival since its start.

“It used to be kind of a smaller local festival; now it’s really growing.”

And for festival organizer Paul Starr, this event has more of a meaning to him than just a gathering.

“Lansing means a lot to me, and I love that I get to be apart of this festival and do it the right way”

“It means more than beer or spirits, you know, it's about the community.”

This is a one-day event, so if you missed it this year, there’s always next year.

