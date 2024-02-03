107-Year-Old Lansing Jeweler Closes Its Doors

Downtown Lansing Jewelry store Linn and Owen is closing after 107 years in Lansing.

Stewart Powell is retiring, which means the end of the store that he has been with since 1993.

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Sarah Poulos. Jewelry store Linn and Owen, located in the heart of Lansing, will soon close their doors after 107 years in business.

“I had to make the decision at some point in my life.”

Stew Powell is ready to retire after owning Linn and Owen since 1993.

“I would love to work until I can’t work anymore, but that puts me in a precarious situation, because then what do you do, what does my wife do, and that’s what I’m trying to avoid.”

Not only has Stew built a very successful business over the years, but he has also gained an incredible relationship with the people of Lansing.

“A lot of customers are my friends, that’s just the way it is, I work all the time.”

Including Ken Somes, who's known Stew for over 55 years.

“Me and my wife met, and I went down there to get the ring, and I told him I was going to propose to her.”

The last couple of weeks, the store has been preparing for the closing sale, leaving Ken feeling proud to have known Stew.

“We’ll keep in touch, maybe go out to dinner and what not, he’s a pretty good guy. Everyone’s going to miss him.”

Stew says that they will offer up to 70 percent off on certain items and will stay open until all the inventory is gone.

“The inventory, is my retirement.”

“I’m so grateful, and I’ve been so privileged to do what I do, and to know everyone that I’ve met, and their patronage to this business, it’s just been phenomenal.”

Stew tells me he is looking forward to his retirement but will miss the time he spent in Lansing. I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook