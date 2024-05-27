1 teen dead and more hurt in early morning shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — An investigation is underway after 7 people were shot and a 17-year-old man was pronounced dead at the 300 block of River Front Dr, that’s according to the Lansing Police Department.

The call came in just before 3 am Monday, May 27th.

Police say that a large group of people were gathered in the area.

We’re told that the victims’ ages range from 15 to 20 years old.

No arrests have been made and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

This is an active investigation at the Lansing Police Department and Crimes Scene Investigation is working on this case.

If you know anything about this investigation you’re being asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 extension 5, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook