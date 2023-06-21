1 man dead after stabbing in Lansing Tuesday night

LANSING, Mich. — On Tuesday, June 20, at around 8:40 p.m., the Lansing Police Department dispatched officers to the 3600 block of Wildwood Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe that the stabbing was not a random act. No arrests have been made at this point in time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook