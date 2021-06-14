1 man dead, 3 others injured in Oak Park shooting

LANSING, Mich. — On June 13, 2021, at approximately 3:06 pm, Lansing Police Officers responded to a report of an assault, and shots fired, at Oak Park in Downtown Lansing.

When police arrived they located a 42-year-old Lansing man dead with gunshot wounds. They also found three victims, who had suffered blunt force injuries.

Both a 3-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man are listed in stable condition while a 28-year-old female is listed in critical condition according to the Lansing Police department.

The deceased has been identified as the suspect who assaulted the victims. The relationship between those involved is unknown. LPD Detectives are actively working on this investigation and all that transpired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Theresa Mironiuk at 517-483-4822, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook