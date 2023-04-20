1 dead, 4 injured in Lansing car crash

LANSING, Mich. — At approximately 3:41 a.m. Thursday, officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Willow Street for a car accident.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that a vehicle had crashed into a tree and caught on fire. The driver of the vehicle was unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Najari Shephard of Lansing.

The four other passengers were transported to a local hospital, where three are in stable condition and one is in critical condition.

Investigators believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

