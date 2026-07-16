University of Michigan Regents approve $62M UM Health-Sparrow Clinton expansion project

The University of Michigan Board of Regents has approved a $62 million expansion of University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Clinton Hospital in St. Johns to meet growing demand for health care services in the region.

The project includes construction of 19,000 square feet of new hospital space, renovation of 42,000 square feet of existing space and a new 22,000-square-foot ambulatory care center.

Planned improvements include converting nearly all patient rooms to private rooms, expanding space for oncology patients, increasing surgical capacity, offering MRI services seven days a week, adding a second CT scanner and expanding the hospital’s primary care practice.

The Board of Regents approved moving forward with the project during its meeting Thursday. Construction is expected to take a little more than three years. The proposal was previously reviewed and recommended for approval by the U-M Health Board, though the project still requires state Certificates of Need.

“This project represents a comprehensive investment in the future of health care in St. Johns,” said Connie O’Malley, Regional Chief Operating Officer of University of Michigan Health. “Our current hospital has simply reached capacity given the growth of the Clinton County area and we are addressing the need for improved access, quality and an enhanced patient experience.”

Board documents say funding for the project will be provided from UM Health-Sparrow resources, and the construction cash flow may be provided, all or in part, by bond or note proceeds, secured by a pledge of General Revenues, and authorized by the Board of Regents.

Officials say UM Health-Sparrow Clinton is “a critical access hospital with a longstanding commitment to providing high-quality, community-based care to the residents of Clinton County and surrounding communities.”

The hospital has experienced “sustained growth in outpatient and inpatient volumes and increasing demand for specialty services,” according to the agenda.

“These indicators, reinforced by the Community Health Needs Assessment and service-line performance data, demonstrate that the hospital’s current footprint has reached functional capacity,” the agenda says.

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