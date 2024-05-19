Three people, including a child, killed in Clinton County hit-and-run

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says three people were killed and several others injured in a hit-and-run in Watertown Township on Saturday evening.

It happened near the corner of Wacousta and Corrison Roads by the Looking Glass River.

Officials say two of those people were adults who were found dead at the scene, and a child died from his or her injuries at the hospital.

We were told that nine people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Law enforcement says the victims were hit by a female driver on Gratiot County while heading to her grandparent’s house.

Police say the woman who hit the group of people fled the scene and was later located and taken into custody.

