St. Johns woman convicted of embezzling $420,000, sentenced to 42 months in prison

LANSING, Mich. — On Wednesday, the Ingham County Circuit Court sentenced Amanda Root to 42 months in prison for one count of embezzlement of $100,000 or more and two counts of false tax returns. Root additionally had to pay $459,645.70 to the victim, the victim’s insurance companies and the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Root, who worked for Glenn Buege GMC Buick, oversaw accounts receivable and accounts payable. State prosecutors believes she used her position to embezzle more than $420,000 in cash from the dealership between 2016 and 2019 to gamble.

When the Glenn Buege location Amanda Root worked at was closing, she confessed the embezzlement to three different people and admitted to taking at least $250,000 to cover gambling losses. Root also failed to claim the additional income on her taxes.

Root pleaded guilty to all counts back in April of this year.

