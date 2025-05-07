St. Johns Public Schools will need to make difficult funding decisions after voters rejected a bond proposal that would have funded infrastructure improvements and security measures.

St. Johns Public Schools must make tough funding choices after voters rejected a bond proposal meant to improve infrastructure and security.

Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume expressed disappointment and noted that general funds may now be used, possibly requiring cuts at the secondary level.

The district plans to reflect and regroup, with a future bond proposal likely needed to meet long-term facility and student needs.

St. Johns school bond fails, district faces tough funding choices

"It's humbling. It's one of those feeling where you let people down," said Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume.

Nearly 4,000 voters said no to the bond proposal on Tuesday. One voter at the polls told me the cost was too high for him to take on.

"Community members want more money in their wallets to pay for stuff," said Berthiaume.

The failed bond would have funded an early learning center, added security measures, and updated the infrastructure of schools, classrooms, and athletic and fine arts centers.

"But at some point, we have to address those infrastructure needs," said Berthiaume.

Without the bond funding, the district will now need to find alternative ways to pay for necessary improvements.

"We need to be fiscally responsible because we have to maintain our buildings, and we'll have to use our general funds to do so," said Berthiaume.

The superintendent said that funding cuts may be needed at the secondary level to fund the projects he considers necessary for the district.

"We're going to have to make some decisions that are really tough and continue to balance that fiscal responsibility with what's best for students," said Berthiaume.

Despite the divisive nature of bond proposals, Berthiaume emphasized the need for unity moving forward.

"It's now done. We need to move forward and continue to move forward for our students," said Berthiaume.

The superintendent indicated that a future bond proposal will still be necessary to address the district's needs, but the school board will be reflecting on next steps.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

