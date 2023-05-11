Watch Now
St. Johns nonprofit opens new shop for some re-tail therapy

Posted at 11:23 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 11:23:13-04

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Looking to shop local in St. Johns on Saturday?

Giving Paws, a local nonprofit organization that specializes in education for best handling practices for support dogs, is opening a new store in St. Johns.

Located at 323 North Clinton Ave., the volunteer run shop will be hosting it's grand opening on Saturday, May 13, from noon until 4 p.m. The shop will showcase items created by local vendors for both people and their furry friends.

All proceeds from the shop go to support Giving Paws. For more information, you can visit the Giving Paws website.

