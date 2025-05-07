St. Johns man arrested, accused of having abusive material of a child

ST. JOHNS — A St. Johns man has been arrested for aggravated possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told that 32-year-old Alexander Snyder was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home. The investigation was initiated when it was learned that Snyder was sharing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Snyder was charged with one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, one count of distributing child sexually abusive material, one count of possession of child sexually abusive material, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Snyder was arraigned on Friday, May 2.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.

Many resources are available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org.

The Michigan ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook