Solar farm developer withdraws application in Bingham Township, says resubmission is planned

The development company behind a proposed solar farm in Bingham Township has withdrawn its application for the project, but says it intends to resubmit.

The proposal, which has drawn concerns from residents since conversations began in 2019, includes plans to build on 1,600 acres of land in the township.

In a statement, RWE said it voluntarily withdrew its Michigan Public Service Commission permit application for the Walker Road Solar Project following a Michigan Court of Appeals decision that changed the local outreach requirements before an application is filed.

"This is a procedural step and does not reflect any change in RWE's commitment to the project," the statement said. "We will be working closely with local officials and stakeholders to complete the required outreach and expect to refile once it's done, continuing to work with the MPSC throughout the process."

RWE said the project "represents a significant investment in Michigan — creating construction jobs, generating local tax revenue, providing income for participating landowners, and helping meet the state's growing demand for reliable, domestically produced energy."

The project has sparked concerns from residents in conversations, at community meetings and on social media.

Clinton County resident Theresa Owen, who said she has opposed the project from the start, said the withdrawal does not change her position.

"Yup, that's not surprising, and honestly they can say that all they want, but we're gonna take this victory lap today," Owen said.

Bingham Township Supervisor John Weber said he will continue to represent residents' concerns if the company moves forward with a new application.

"We will definitely keep our eyes and ears to the ground to make sure that if they do file again, we're ready to put up another fight for them if we have to," Weber said.

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