Pumpkins, cider, donuts, and more! Uncle John's Cider Mill is the destination for all things fall

ST. JOHNS, MI — The fall season is upon us and there are plenty of things to do in mid-Michigan to celebrate the season. One of the most popular places people love to visit is Uncle John's Cider Mill in St. Johns.

"It's kind of a Michigan right of passage every year to go to your local cider mill," said Mike Beck, President of Uncle John's Cider Mill. "We're fifth-generation farmers. We've been here well over 100 years and we've been operating as Uncle John's since 1970."

The cider mill is open seven days a week from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm. While you are there you can visit its four barns, the taproom, cider mill, gift shop, and pie barn.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Sept 2021 A look at Uncle John's Pie Barn

"Uncle John's has all sorts of retail opportunities you can get cider, donuts, caramel apples, baked goods," Beck said.

They also offer wine, hard cider, and spirits. You can also enjoy fun farm activities as well. Like picking the perfect pumpkin or taking a trip through the corn maze.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Sept 2021 Pumpkins at Uncle John's Cider Mill

But the most important thing you can do is taste their famous donuts and cider.

"When you dunk a donut into cider it just tastes right," Beck said.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Sept 2021 Fresh donuts being made at Uncle John's Cider Mill

And when it comes to their cider, you have two choices.

"The fresh cider is just the fresh juice it's unpasteurized made just from the juice of apples. Usually, we try to blend five or more varieties together as the season progresses," Beck said. "The hard cider which is fermented. 21 and older. We also have wines and spirits made from apples as well."

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Sept 2021 Cider being put into jugs

Donna Briggs is a Haslett resident. She has been coming to Uncle John's Cider Mill since she was a kid. She says the friendly atmosphere keeps her coming back.

"Love being around just the smell of the fall and the whole turning of seasons," Briggs said. "This is definitely the place that you want to come back to and your kids want to come back to play and have fun. But also the adults want to come back for the cider and donuts."

Admission and parking is free. But certain activities may cost you a few bucks.

The cider mill also has events coming on their calendar that you and your family can enjoy.

