Police presence in Bath Township due to an 'active situation'

BATH TWP., Mich. — Bath Township police are asking neighbors to avoid the area of Park Lake Rd. and Maple Ln. for an "active situation.

Fox 47 crews on scene witnessed about a dozen emergency units on scene, including police, ambulance and emergency management.

A police negotiator with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office was also on scene.

Police at the scene say they are unable to provide any information at this time as they were working on an active investigation.

We will continue to update as we learn more.

