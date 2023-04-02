Moms 'Walk for Change' to honor children who lost their lives to gun violence in 2023

As of April 2, 63 children under 11 years old have lost their lives to gun violence. That is why Daelynn Schaffer, a new mother, felt she needed to act, creating the Walk for a Change.

"As a mother myself, I cannot even imagine losing my 5 year old at kindergarten due to something as silly as gun violence. And I just wanted to make sure it doesn’t go away, the awareness around it," said Schaffer.

She and other local moms headed to the Granger Meadows Park Sunday and walked one minute for every child whose life was lost this year.

"I wanted to do one for every child because I just think it’s important to recognize that these are babies that are getting killed," said Schaffer.

Schaffer believes that the public has are become too desensitized to gun violence and that we need to bring more awareness to issue of gun control.

"I wanted to bring awareness to something we’ve become tolerant to, and I recently had a child so having the ability to raise awareness with other moms, I thought was important. And a walk just seemed something inclusive and fun, and the kids could come too," said Schaffer.

