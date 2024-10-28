MISSING JUVENILE: DeWitt Township police are searching for a missing 16-year-old

The DeWitt Township Police are searching for 16-year-old Rand-Rae Renee Bauer.

Rand-Rae was last seen in the location of Todd Ave and Washington Ave, Lansing, MI Saturday evening around 6 pm. She is 5'7'', 120-130lbs, Blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black "rock star" t-shirt with guitars on it with a blue undershirt.

DeWitt Township Police What Rand Rae Bauer was last seen wearing

Rand-Rae drives a 2007 silver Chevrolet Cobalt with Michigan license plate EAV245. The vehicle's rear has a distinctive DeWitt Swim & Dive sticker.

She is potentially with an unknown 19-year-old Hispanic male or a light-skinned black male.

If you see Rand-Rae, please call 9-1-1.

DeWitt Township Police

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook