Man dead in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — A 24-year-old man is dead after his vehicle went off the roadway, hit a tree and caught on fire Saturday evening.

That's according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office. They said the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Island Road near Watson Road in Duplain Township.

The 24-year-old St. Johns man, whose name has not been released at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

