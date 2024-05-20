Local Girl Scouts spread love during tragedy

A weekend tragedy hit too close to home for our neighborhood Girl Scouts.
A deadly accident in Clinton County happened just down the road from the Girl Scout Regional Center and Girl Scout Camp.
The Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan wants to help spread love during this difficult time by donating Girl Scout Cookies to all the First Responders.
Hometown Heroes Girl Scout Cookies will be donated to the following agencies:
- Police Officers from Clinton County
- Police Officers from DeWitt Township
- Police Officers from Bath Township
- Police Officers from Michigan State Fire Department
- Police Officers from Lansing Fire Departments
- Police Officers from Delta Township Fire Department
- Lansing Township Mercy Ambulance
- Clinton Area Ambulance
- Grand Ledge Ambulance
- Portland Ambulance
- Clinton County Road Commission
- Clinton County Victim Support
- Clinton County Central Dispatch
They are taking donations from the community to give as many cookies as possible.
You can donate cookies to the Hometown Heros Project by clicking here.
