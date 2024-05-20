Local Girl Scouts spread love during tragedy

A weekend tragedy hit too close to home for our neighborhood Girl Scouts.

A deadly accident in Clinton County happened just down the road from the Girl Scout Regional Center and Girl Scout Camp.

The Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan wants to help spread love during this difficult time by donating Girl Scout Cookies to all the First Responders.

Hometown Heroes Girl Scout Cookies will be donated to the following agencies:



Police Officers from Clinton County

Police Officers from DeWitt Township

Police Officers from Bath Township

Police Officers from Michigan State Fire Department

Police Officers from Lansing Fire Departments

Police Officers from Delta Township Fire Department

Lansing Township Mercy Ambulance

Clinton Area Ambulance

Grand Ledge Ambulance

Portland Ambulance

Clinton County Road Commission

Clinton County Victim Support

Clinton County Central Dispatch

They are taking donations from the community to give as many cookies as possible.

You can donate cookies to the Hometown Heros Project by clicking here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook