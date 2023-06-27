LEAP brings a bench of art to downtown Dewitt

DEWITT, Mich. — The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) has partnered with the city of DeWitt and the DeWitt Downtown Development Authority (DDA) to install new art pieces along the main corridor of downtown DeWitt.

The artwork, which includes six new benches scattered along downtown, are a part of a $10,000 grant from LEAP's Public Art for Communities (PAFC) grant program.

“These pieces of functional art add an aesthetic appeal that complements our downtown business district. The city of DeWitt residents are outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy our many walking and biking pathways. Having these benches gives our visitors and residents a place to sit and enjoy our downtown and are much appreciated,” said DeWitt Mayor Sue Leeming in a press statement.

The DDA also paid an additional $5,000 to support this project and increase the number of benches created by local artists Dane and Caitlin Vermeulen of Michigan Imagery. Each bench has a geometric design on the back, and all include a fact about DeWitt etched into it.

Since 2012, LEAPS’s PAFC grant program has invested $290,000 across mid-Michigan, funding 43 individual permanent art installations.

“LEAP’s Public Art for Communities grants are designed to transform strategic locations, such as DeWitt, through art as an important piece of our overall strategy to attract and retain businesses and talent to the Lansing region,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of LEAP.

