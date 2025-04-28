How are school districts in our neighborhoods faring after recent bus driver shortages?

Many districts across the state saw bus driver shortages in recent years, including here in our neighborhoods.

The school year is almost over, but many districts across our neighborhoods are already working to make sure that students have a way to get to school for the next school year. I'm asking some of our districts in Mid-Michigan how the search for bus drivers is going.

"Our community, our district, depends on the transportation department," St. Johns Public Schools Director of Operations Robbie Gleeson said.

Robbie Gleeson with St. Johns Public Schools says his district was one of the lucky ones.

"We were reduced staff, but we were able to maintain all of our routes," Gleeson said. "We've been very fortunate on that front."

Gleeson tells me a big part of keeping the district buses staffed was marketing, posting signs just off of US-127 and around town, and as a result, he says they never dipped below 90%. And now...

"How close are you guys to 100 percent staffed," I asked Gleeson.

"We are 100 percent staffed," He said.

But some of the other districts in our neighborhoods are still looking.

I reached out to Dean Transportation for this story, and while I wasn't provided with an exact number of open positions, they did confirm they are looking for new drivers for this Fall, and are increasing their routes. In an effort to recruit more drivers, they're offering sign-on bonuses.

Dean provides buses for Lansing, East Lansing, Dansville, and Webberville Public Schools.

Back in St. Johns, Gleeson tells me keeping buses staffed to make sure students have a safe way to get to school is important, especially in a community like St. Johns.

"We transport 65 to 70 percent of our students on a daily basis," Gleeson said. "Our buses are full."

Keeping buses on the roads and students in the classroom.

