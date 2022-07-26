LANSING, Mich. — Former Dewitt High School wide receiver Tommy McIntosh gave his all for the Panthers the three years he was on varsity. Now, he's beginning his first season at the University of Wisconsin.

In 2020, the Panthers won the MHSAA Division III state title. Last year, they made it back to Ford Field as well.

In December, McIntosh signed with Wisconsin. After being in Madison for spring and summer practices, McIntosh is back in Dewitt before heading back for the fall.

"It's definitely a step up in terms of competition. Just the overall intensity of it all. Every single day everybody's there to give everything that they have," McIntosh said when talking about what he's learned from spring and summer practices.

While there may have been a learning curve, McIntosh said what he learned from Dewitt football youth programs and what head coach Rob Zimmerman taught him prepared him well.

"It's not all too different (than Dewitt) but it's just at a larger scale with more and more teammates, more coaches and more people preparing you for that next level," he said.

McIntosh will also be coming back home again this fall as Wisconsin travels to East Lansing to take on Michigan State University on Oct. 15.

