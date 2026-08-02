DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Sweet corn season is underway in mid-Michigan, but customers might pay a little more this year.

Reese Farms in DeWitt Township has raised its sweet corn price from $9.00 per dozen to $9.50 per dozen. Farmer Robert Reese said the decision was driven by climbing costs for fuel, fertilizer, seed and insurance.

WATCH: DeWitt Township farm raises sweet corn prices amid rising fuel and fertilizer costs

DeWitt Township farm raises sweet corn prices amid rising fuel and fertilizer costs

"It's a delicate balance, and we would like to make enough so we can do this again next year," said Reese. "There's a lot of work that goes into this, both time, money, lot of labor. Sweet corn is not a cheap thing to grow."

Amid the price increase remains an influx of customers, Reese said.

"We're just so thankful for customers to come out," he said. "It's just a tremendous feeling to look out and the driveway's full, and the corn is leaving about as fast as we can pick it."

He said he hopes the price increase will help keep the farm sustainable for future seasons.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by