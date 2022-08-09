DeWitt High School football team eyeing another trip to Ford Field

DEWITT, Mich. — The DeWitt High School football team is looking to get back to the state title game for the third straight year. The Panthers won the MHSAA Division 3 state title in 2020.

Last year, they lost in the state championship game to Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School 25-21.

Two are their key players from last year are heading to college. Quarterback Ty Holtz is now at Brown University and wide receiver Tommy McIntosh is playing at the University of Wisconsin.

"You can't replace those guys. Those guys are once in a coaches career types of players. But we do feel very good about our personal, were just going to be a little bit different type of team with what we are going to do," head coach Rob Zimmerman said.

The now seniors that were around for last year's state championship loss have been looking to get back on the field.

"We don't want to feel that same pain again. That's been the motivation all off season," senior safety Blake Haller said.

DeWitt opens their season at the Big House against Haslett.

