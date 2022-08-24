DeWitt High School football prepares to play at the Big House for the second straight year

DEWITT, Mich. — Our first Neighborhood Game of the Week is Thursday. We are heading to the Big House for DeWitt vs. Haslett.

The DeWitt High School football team has had success over the years winning a state title two years ago and making another trip to Ford Field last year. The Panthers lost a lot from last year's team.

"We have a new group of kids, so we are going to be a little bit different from a schematic standpoint. But, loved how our scrimmage went thought we played extremely well and played with great energy, and that's always a great starting point," head coach Rob Zimmerman said.

"We kind of have to make our own identity this year, and that will be a big part of how we do this year," offensive lineman Broden Schafer said.

The Big House is a different kind of stadium, especially to start a season at. Dewitt played there last year, and Zimmerman said they are not worried about the atmosphere.

"I think we are fortunate that we played there last year, and then we have played in a lot of big games with the finals the last couple years, so the venue won't be an issue for our kids from a nervous standpoint. I know they are super excited to get to go and play there again this year," Zimmerman said.

Our Neighborhood Game of the Week coverage continues leading up to the game on Thursday. Kickoff in Ann Arbor is at 3:30 p.m.

