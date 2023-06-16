Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDeWitt - St. Johns

Actions

Community members can donate to Clinton County Historical Museum through Kroger rewards program

Clinton County Historical Society Paine Gilliam Scott Museum in St. Johns
Lauren Shields 2023
Clinton County Historical Society Paine Gilliam Scott Museum in St. Johns
Clinton County Historical Society Paine Gilliam Scott Museum in St. Johns
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 11:59:00-04

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Clinton County residents can now donate to the Clinton County Historical Museum Paine-Gillem-Scott House by shopping at Kroger.

The museum announced that community members can donate to the museum at no extra cost just by using their Kroger card.

When signing into your account, Kroger Card members are given the option to link their card to an organization. To link to the Clinton County Historical Museum, members can enter the code DQ655, which will prompt Kroger to donate a percentage of money cardholders spend at Kroger to the Clinton County Historical Museum.

Kroger states that this is no extra fee to the cardholder but rather that they donate a percentage on their annual profit to registered local organizations of a cardholder's choosing as a part of the Kroger Community Rewards program.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Russell Shellberg

5:49 PM, Jun 03, 2022

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Russell Shellberg

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter