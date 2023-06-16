Community members can donate to Clinton County Historical Museum through Kroger rewards program

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Clinton County residents can now donate to the Clinton County Historical Museum Paine-Gillem-Scott House by shopping at Kroger.

The museum announced that community members can donate to the museum at no extra cost just by using their Kroger card.

When signing into your account, Kroger Card members are given the option to link their card to an organization. To link to the Clinton County Historical Museum, members can enter the code DQ655, which will prompt Kroger to donate a percentage of money cardholders spend at Kroger to the Clinton County Historical Museum.

Kroger states that this is no extra fee to the cardholder but rather that they donate a percentage on their annual profit to registered local organizations of a cardholder's choosing as a part of the Kroger Community Rewards program.

