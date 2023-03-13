Clinton Transit busts out change with 25-cent bus rides

Clinton Transit is busting out change when it comes to its weekday Blue Bus rides. Starting Monday, March 13, Blue Bus rides will only cost 25 cents in St. Johns and DeWitt during the new promotional hours. Those hours include weekdays between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Normal rates apply on Saturdays and for non-city and out-of-county fares.

“With everything getting so expensive, we’re excited to have found a way to offer significant savings to residents. Groceries may cost more, but we can get you to the grocery store for just a quarter. We have riders with small wagons who love that they don’t have to load and unload their cars. And of course, our drivers are always happy to help as well,” shares MaLissa Schutt, executive director for Clinton Transit.

Residents can schedule their 25-cent rides through the Clinton Transit mobile app. Due to the anticipated demand of the program, riders are encouraged to schedule rides 24-hours in advance. Additionally, Clinton Transit offers weekday walk-on services at locations in St. Johns, Bath and DeWitt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-on rides are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Many residents plan their entire day using the Blue Bus to get around,” says Schutt.

Popular destinations include visiting friends and family, the library, banks, grocery stores, medical appointments and other day-to-day travels. By planning to get those local errands done during promotional hours, residents will save 87% off standard city fares.

New riders will need to register in advance of their first trip by completing this form or by calling the dispatch office. Unaccompanied riders under the age of 18 will also need to have a parent or guardian submit an Unaccompanied Youth Rider Registration form two weeks prior to their first ride. Once registered, riders can manage their schedule any time by using the Clinton Transit mobile app or by calling the dispatch office.

