Clinton County to hold a waterfowl hunt to reduce the population

Clinton County will hold a waterfowl hunt at Clinton Lakes County Park from September through December to manage the nuisance geese population.
A drawing will be conducted to select seven applicants for each of the 10 days when hunting will be allowed at Clinton Lakes Park.
Each selected applicant will be provided a hunter permit and can be accompanied by up to two guest hunters.
For visitor safety, the park will be off-limits to the public during the following hunting dates and times:
- September 10, 2024, 5:37 am to 2:30 pm (Tuesday)
- September 17, 2024, 5:44 am to 2:30 pm (Tuesday)
- September 24, 2024, 5:52 am to 2:30 pm (Tuesday)
- October 15, 2024, 6:15 am to 2:30 pm (Tuesday)
- October 19, 2024, 6:28 am to 2:30 pm (Saturday)
- October 29, 2024, 6:31 am to 2:30 pm (Tuesday)
- November 5, 2024, 5:40 am to 2:30 pm (Tuesday)
- November 8, 2024, 5:44 am to 2:30 pm (Friday)
- December 3, 2024, 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm (Tuesday)
- December 6, 2024, 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm (Friday)
To sign up for the drawing, apply here. The deadline for neighbors to apply is Sunday, August 25th.
