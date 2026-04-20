Clinton County Sheriff asking for help identifying dead dog found in trash bag

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to identify a dog found dead in a trash bag near Business 27 and Boichot Road on Saturday, April 18.

Authorities described the dog as an adult male, brown pit mix. He was found with a collar and leash.

Police said the condition the dog was found in is extremely concerning, adding that it is clear the animal suffered before being dumped.

Investigators are waiting on test results to determine more details in the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the collar and leash or has information on who the dog may have belonged to is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office 989-224-5116.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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