Capital Area Humane Society keeps pets out of the 'ruff' with annual Fur Ball

The Capital Area Humane Society hosted their annual Fur Ball to help support homeless animals through out the year.

Julia Willson, CAHS CEO, has worked with the organization for 24 years and been a part of the Fur Ball since its first bark.

"What the fund will do is support the homeless animals in our community and provide the care they need through out the year," said Willson.

The CAHS is privately funded and uses events like the Fur Ball to service homeless animals.

"Events like this really do make our good work possible. We rely on the generosity of our community and this event features so many people that come to support the animals," said Willson.

"I think my favorite part is going to the dog spa, and seeing all the different pets. Because, that's what this even it all about, the pets," said Willson.

Up to 35 attendees have the opportunity to bring their pets. While browsing auction items, and enjoying their dinner, their furry friend will spend the evening with a volunteer.

"This is Mimi, so when you volunteer for the Fur Ball you are assigned an animal for the evening. And you take them and walk them, hang out with them, snuggle them," said CAHS volunteer Jessie Kolka.

Kolka volunteers at CAHS with her children and decided to spend her night with great dane Mimi. Pet parents have the opportunity to check on their pup and take themed photos with their furry friends.

Each year, the CAHS takes in 4,500 homeless pets and gives them what they hope, comfortable transitional home until they can find owners. Last year, the CAHS raised more than $300,000.

