Airport Road in DeWitt closes Thursday for bridge rebuilding

Posted at 5:42 PM, Oct 24, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, Thursday, Oct. 27, Airport Road over Interstate 69 will be closed. The closure is due to bridge rebuilding.

Through traffic will be detoured to Clark Road, DeWitt Road and Stoll Road.

