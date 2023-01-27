1 dead, 2 in critical condition after 3-vehicle car crash in Duplain Township

DUPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Early Thursday morning a three-car traffic crash occurred on Hollister Road in Duplain Township.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said that the crash occurred when the driver of a northbound 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix lost control of the vehicle and entered the lane of a southbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. A third vehicle then rear-ended the Equinox.
The driver of the Grand Prix was a 46-year-old woman from Ovid, and the vehicle contained two passengers, a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy from Ovid. The 14-year-old boy was in the front passenger seat and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 12-year-old boy and the driver were transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, and both are in critical condition.
The driver of the Equinox, a 59-year-old Elsie resident, was transported to Owossow Memorial Healthcare Center, where they were treated for minor injuries. The third driver received no injuries.
This is a developing story.
