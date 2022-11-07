Watch Now
Woodcreek Elementary School polling location detour for Waverly Road construction

Lansing Public Service Department
City of Lansing Traffic Advisory
Posted at 3:21 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 15:21:50-05

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Lansing Public Service Department announced a detour for the Woodcreek Elementary School polling location for Tuesday, Nov. 8, due to the construction on Waverly Road.

The southbound detour will take voters east on Holmes Road, south on Pleasant Grove Road, west on Jolly Road and north on Waverly Road to Sheffield Boulevard.

Northbound traffic on Waverly Road to Sheffield Boulevard will be maintained.

