Winter is coming, so Waverly Road construction is to be halted until 2023

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — According to the city of Lansing Public Service Department, Waverly Road between Glenburne Boulevard and Holmes Road will reopen for winter.

Starting on Dec. 5, the road will be reconfigured into three lanes, one travel lane in each direction and a center turn lane. Final road paving and installation of sidewalks on the west side of Waverly Road will resume in the spring of 2023.

Once completed in the spring, the road will return to four traffic lanes from Glenburne Boulevard to Holmes Road.

For more information, visit the City of Lansing Public service Department website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

