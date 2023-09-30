'We're ready to fight' Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant joins UAW strike

Video shows moments where UAW workers go on strike.

UAW workers driving out of the Lansing Delta Township Assembly and picketing down the road.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

UAW President Shawn Fain called on more workers to join in on the strike.

This time it was two assembly plants and one of them was general motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly.

"We're ready to fight ready to do what we got to do," said vice president of UAW Local 602 Isaiah Fuller.

Cars as far as the eye can see started rolling out of the property of GM's Delta Township Assembly plant once the clock struck noon.

"We've been anticipating our time to stand up for a couple of weeks now," said Brian Worlock of the district shop committee.

A little after 10 am on Friday, UAW president Shawn Fain went on Facebook live to announce their new target.

"Despite our willingness to bargain for. GM have refused to make meaningful progress at the table," Fain said. "25,000 of us will be on strike for a better future."

Down the road more workers gathered after walking out

"We're all in the room just sitting there watching it and once they called our plant, our local, everybody was super excited. Ready to join the picket lines," Warlock said.

Signs that read UAW on strike held high as workers stood on the corner of Creyts road and Millett highway.

Among those in the crowd gathered was vice president of UAW Local 602 Isaiah Fuller who was a part of the strike back in 2019.

"That was a little bit different because it was just you know, general motors but this one is a lot bigger," Fuller said.

"This one is even bigger, because it's the big three. They're the ones that control what happens inside the automotive, automotive industry or union to be taken on the big three right now is history," Fuller said.

Those out in the crowd hope their message will be heard and that the companies will start paying more attention and start listening.

"We will not be intimidated into backing down by the companies or their scabs," Fain said.

