Waverly schools pushing back school start date

WAVERLY, Mich. — In a social media post on Monday, Waverly Community Schools announced that they will be delaying the start of school by one day.

Interim Superintendent Richard Dunham says the delay is caused by summer construction projects wrapping up right against their deadlines.

Dunham says the extra day is necessary for final preparations inside the school buildings.

Waverly Schools will begin full days of class on Thursday.

