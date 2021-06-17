Waverly Pathway Project is complete, and bicyclists are happy to see it

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The $874,000 Waverly Pathway Project is complete.

The pathway runs just under a mile along Waverly Road from Saint Joseph Highway to Moores River Drive.

It was created to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

"We have had some injuries and, unfortunately, some fatalities along this pathway," said Lansing Township Supervisor Dion'trae Hayes."And so that's why it was essential to us that we did something about it."

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Waverly Pathway Project

Larry Trice Jr. always rides his bike back and forth to work. He said he goes from Saginaw to Waverly to Holmes. Before the pathway it was a treacherous ride.

"I used to ride in the middle in that little middle area, and then the police pulled me over and said I can't ride in the middle area," Trice said. "So I either ride on the curb in the grass, but this sidewalk has just been amazing, and it's safe."

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Riding bikes on the new pathway

The project took about four years to complete. Hayes said the pathway starts in Delta Township and crosses over into Lansing Township, and extends to Old Lansing Road.

The pathway project was paid for with three different grants and made possible by multi-agency collaboration.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 The Waverly Pathway Project cost $874,000.

Delta Township Supervisor Kenneth Fletcher said the pathway might someday be able to connect with the Lansing River Trail.

"Which would be very nice to have all of our communities interconnected. The path in Delta connecting in with the path throughout Ingham County and Lansing," Fletcher said. "So that's the ultimate goal, but it will take a while to get there, but this is definitely one step in that process."

