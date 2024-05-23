Waverly Community Schools hosts a district wide Unified Celebration Event

Out of the almost 3,000 students who attend Waverly Community Schools, 21% of the population has a disability.

Unified celebration event today brought students district wide to Waverly High School

Watch video above to see the events activities and how students and parents are benefiting. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“They didn’t have many events like this 20 or 30 years ago” said special ed teacher Madison Smith.

Smith and her daughter Liberty were at Wednesday's unified celebration event.

“It’s been great they have tons of activities out here for the kids to try and participate in, and it’s been a wonderful day” said Smith.

Students like Liberty had the chance to participate in events like corn hole, ring toss, hula hooping and jump rope.

According to district officials, 21% of Waverly Community School students have a disability, and this unified celebration event hopes to bring unity and inclusion for those students.

“We're trying to bring awareness to disabilities and showing that they can do anything no matter if they have one or not.” said Teacher Amanda Batten.

The event focused on creating an environment where students can engage and along with it comes a more inclusive community.

“You get to meet other parents other children, people that are facing the same difficulties and struggles you might be facing as a parent with a student who has disabilities” said Smith.

“It exemplifies how inclusive Waverly is and the fact that we have all these programs going on, it shows that there is change and that we account for everyone” said event volunteer Jadon Cunningham.

