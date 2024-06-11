Waverly Community Schools Creation of Athletic Hall of Fame

Waverly has had graduates play in the Super Bowl, World Series, and the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Hall of Fame plans to honor both professional athletes and students who have seen success at the high school level as well.

Watch the video above to see and hear about the professional Athletes who have graduated from Waverly High School.

Where there is construction there is opportunity.

“It’s certainly been a thought and something we’ve kicked around for a long time.”

Now, it's a reality, an athletic Hall of Fame is being put together at Waverly High School.

“We just wanted to honor the guys and girls who have come through Waverly.”

Despite being the youngest school district in Mid-Michigan, Waverly says they're well represented in the pros with athletes who have played in the Super Bowl, World Series, and the Stanley Cup Finals

"Years ago Sports Illustrated wrote an article, and they mentioned that Waverly was one of only three schools in the nation who has somebody that graduated here play for the Stanley Cup, the Super Bowl, and the World Series."

“We’ve had somebody in the LPGA, Kelly Holland, we’ve had somebody in the WNBA, Layne Ingram, we’ve had somebody in Major League Baseball, John Smoltz”

The list goes on. and now was the perfect time to start the Hall of Fame.

“Especially with the new construction we have in the district, it’s time to get a nice display recognizing athletes of the past and some teams and coaches as well.”

Unlike other halls of fame, this one will have a 21st-century touch.

“There’s going to be a digital screen out here once the construction is done and so It’ll be all digital. So people can access it online, they'll be able to access it with a touch screen at Waverly High School as well.”

The Hall of Fame Committee needs your help with nominations of players and teams that will be featured in this Hall of Fame. And a reminder it’s not just professional athletes that can be featured.

You can submit your nominations here.

