UPDATE: Child dead after active shooter in Delta Township, police say

UPDATE # 3 FEBRUARY 15, 2026

A suspect is in custody after a deadly attack on a family walking in Delta Township that left one child dead and three others injured.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office responded to the violent incident near Green Meadows and Farmstead Lane on February 13. Deputies found four victims and immediately began life-saving efforts while searching for the suspect.

The suspect was located and arrested with help from Michigan State Police. He is being held at the Eaton County Jail pending charges from the Eaton County Prosecutor.

Preliminary investigation shows the suspect drove a vehicle into a family who was out for a walk. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots at the family members. A bystander who tried to help was also attacked and suffered serious injuries.

A young child was pronounced dead at the scene. A 37-year-old man and 33-year-old woman remain hospitalized in stable condition. A 72-year-old woman remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Lieutenant Aaron Campbell at 517-243-9394.

The Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau continues investigating with the Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to ensure justice for the victims.

UPDATE # 2 FEBRUARY 13, 2026

The active violence situation in the Green Meadows and Farmstead area Friday evening has resulted in a homicide investigation, according to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Friday. A suspect was taken into custody by the Eaton County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Michigan State Police.

Authorities say there is no longer any danger to the public.

Authorities are currently on scene conducting a active homicide investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Lt. Campbell at 517-243-9394.

UPDATE FEBRUARY 13, 2026

An active shooter situation in Delta Township has come to an end and a suspect is in custody according to authorities.

Eaton County 911 Facebook page posted an update Friday night informing neighbors that a suspect was taken into custody after reports of an active shooter near the area of Farmstead Lane in Delta Township.

Poilce haven't shared the suspect's name or gender and it's unclear how the situation unfolded.

Stay with Fox 47 News for the latest developments of this story on-air and online.

ORIGINAL STORY

An active shooter situation is unfolding in Delta Township, prompting Eaton County 911 to issue an urgent public safety alert.

The incident is occurring near Farmstead Lane by West Michigan Avenue in Delta Township. Authorities describe the suspect as a Black male wearing a grey sweatshirt.

Police have not apprehended the shooter at this time. Eaton County 911 warned residents they "could be shot, injured or killed" and issued strict safety instructions.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area until further notice. Residents are advised not to confront the shooter and to lock their doors immediately.

This is a developing situation and authorities continue to respond to the scene.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

