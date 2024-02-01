Ultium Cells host job fair for new EV battery plant in Lansing

Ultium Cells is taking steps to add people to their team.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"The electric vehicles EV are going to be way more prominent in the coming years," Lansing resident Jacob Chybowski.

Lansing resident Jacob Chybowski is one of many people who came out to Ultium Cells talent showcase on Wednesday looking for a new opportunity.

"I was looking for anything in my field. I have work experience in manufacturing 8 years in different manufacturing roles," Chybowski said.

Ultium is a collaboration between General Motors and LG Electronics.

"What we do is basically make the batteries for the electric vehicles," said Talent Acquisition Manager Kenya Brooks.

Leaders with the battery cell manufacturer set up shop at Lansing Community College's west college to share how they will add to the community.

Ultium Cells will be a $2.6 billion investment into the electric vehicle industry in the area.

"So out facility when its complete we will hire 1700 individuals to help run our manufacturing facility," said plant director Grace Griffin.

Those who came out got a chance really learn about those jobs, ave one on one conversations, learn how Ultium's battery system works, and even set up interviews for the future.

"We are hoping to open the door for opportunities for people who may not have college education they can come and start with us ground floor and have opportunities," Brooks said.

Ultium Cells will be up and running in 20-25 but until then they will still be opening up to the community and looking for people to fill roles.

"People know GM they know LG but now we want them to know Ultium," Brooks said.

