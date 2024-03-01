Timothy Hillock's home was destroyed by the August storms, his new home is almost ready

Timothy Hillock's home was destroyed from the August storms that rocked Mid-Michigan.

We have been following his story since and now his new home is almost ready

Watch video above for Timothy's reaction

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Timothy Hillock's home was destroyed from the August storms that rocked Mid-Michigan. We have been following his story since and now his new home is almost ready and he tells us Fema has finally contacted him.

"There is a lot of work to do, yard work setting the place up, I'm excited. can't wait," Grand Ledge resident Timothy Hillock said.

Six months after having his world turned upside down, Timothy Hillock finally got the call he has been praying for.

"We spoke with Fema on Saturday, the assessor came out she was a part of the grant program; we filled out an application for the grant and a application for a small business loan,"

While timothy waits find out the status of his application, he's already begun the rebuilding process from the storm that not only took his home, but left left emotional scars on both him and his dog.

"We come to the conclusion that Mia suffers from PTSD from the storm, she was right there when the tree came through the roof,"

Suffering from post traumatic stress disorder himself, timothy has leaned on his faith, and that faith has been rewarded during this tough time by friends giving him a roof over his head, reminding him it takes a village to get through this tough situation.

"Faith has been a big key for this a big exercise in faith, you put your hope in god and basically give it all to him,"

While Timothy is excited to get back on his feet, we reached out to Fema to see how anyone going through a similar situation can get assistance.

'' We have individual assistance staff to help people meet with them directly and talk about the claims they have from damages, property losses, and find out what assistance is available from Fema for them," Fema media relations Patrick Boland said.

As for Timothy, he tells me it's been quite a journey to say the least.

"Things fell right into place for us, we weren't really lost for any period of time things sorta fell into place,"

Timothy plans to move into his new home in the next few weeks.

