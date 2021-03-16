There's an outbreak of the British coronavirus variant in the Grand Ledge Public Schools

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There has been an outbreak of British variant COVID-19 cases in the Grand Ledge Public Schools.

At least 49 individuals in Grand Ledge have been infected, including students in the middle and high schools, coaches and additional secondary cases.

"We did consult with the health department. There's no intervention on their end that would suggest that we should do anything other than targeted quarantining," said the interim Superintendent David Chapin.

Chapin said the outbreak has been linked to a Feb. 18 basketball game. A positive test didn't come back until Feb. 22, at which point, the boys' basketball team was put in quarantine. Chapin said they didn't find out the more-infectious British coronavirus variant was involved until March 11.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department is working with Grand Ledge schools to provide case investigation and contact tracing.

"Help us by making sure that students who were exposed aren't coming back to school prematurely before their quarantine period is over or their isolation period is over," said Sarah Surna, community health promotions specialist at Barry-Eaton District Health Department, "so we're making sure that we don't have students who are potentially infected with the variant coming back to school a little bit too early."

There is a free pop-up testing event open to the whole Grand Ledge community that continues on Wednesday. Click here for more information about the testing event.

