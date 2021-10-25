There's 114 acres of land for sale along West Saginaw Highway

DELTA TWP, Mich. — Undeveloped land along West Saginaw Highway in Delta Township is becoming hard to find but there’s still 114 acres up for grabs.

The property located at 6801 W Saginaw Highway just west of the Lansing Mall is zoned for a mixed-used development. There’s about 40 acres zoned for commercial use, a little more than 26 acres approved for 322 family units and close to 12 acres zoned for office use.

“To me you know the property probably first needs to find who that commercial user or users is going to be. If we can find that then I think the multifamily and the office will fall into place,” said real estate agent Kelly Miller.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 The land up for sale in Delta Township

But there's also about 34 acres which are a part of Carrier Creek that can't be developed because the area includes wetlands .

Miller said they have it listed for anywhere between $100,000 an acre and $400,000 an acre.

“The commercial piece the land that is right up near West Saginaw highly visible that’s probably the most valuable piece. And so, you know those prices are closer to $400,000," he said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Land is up for sale in Delta Township along West Saginaw Highway.





The property has been on the market for a little less than a year and Miller said a lot of people have shown interest in it and there has been a number of multifamily developers that have looked at the property.

“I think there’s a real demand for more multifamily and so that’s promising,” Miller said.

Work is continuing on Delta Crossings, but, as the development fills up, Miller thinks retailers and big box stores will look for other spots.

Cali Montana, FOX47 News, 2021 Delta Crossings

“You do have tremendous growth in Delta Township. You’ve got a lot of jobs being created, which means a lot more bodies and a lot more families," said Miller. "As that continues to grow, I think are piece becomes that much more valuable.”

Delta Township Supervisor Ken Fletcher said having new interest and construction is a positive thing for the township.

“We want to keep growing. Growing our tax base bring in new businesses. And keep the Saginaw corridor a key commercial retail restaurant corridor for the residents of this region,” Fletcher said.

Cali Montana, FOX47 News, 2021 Delta Township

Fletcher said the undeveloped land is included in the proposed corridor improvement authority and tax increment financing district which will be voted on in December.

“Assuming this plan goes through any growth over the coming years that growth in taxes will be captured to go towards the TIF plan," Fletcher said.

