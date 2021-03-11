The search is on for a new Grand Ledge Public Schools superintendent

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The search for a new superintendent for Grand Ledge Public Schools has begun, and the goal is to have a new leader for the district in place by July 1.

Former superintendent Brian Metcalf was fired in September over Facebook comments that blamed George Floyd, at least in part, for his own death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Grand Ledge Public Schools

The school board had a meeting with their search facilitator on March 3 to go over a community survey and the board's interviews with the search firm to "come up with a profile for the superintendent that we're looking for," said Sara Clark Pierson, the president of the Grand Ledge school board.

Board member chose from among more than 30 attributes they wanted a new superintendent to have, "and you try to see if the community and the board sort of match," she said. "And we came pretty close. And so, from there, you prepare an application and sort of an invitation for people to apply,"

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Grand Ledge High School

Pierson says the community is looking for someone who listens, reaches out and focuses on improving education for everyone.

"What I was looking for, and I think the community essentially said that, was someone who was in partnership with us, you know, that was invested in the community and to all members of our community," Pierson said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Buses and cars are leaving the high school parking lot.

The application deadline is April 11. The board will meet on April 26 and go through applications. First-round interviews will be on May 3 and 4, and second-round interviews will be on May 11 and 12.

Pierson expects that a new superintendent will "make a point between now when they apply and July 1 that they study this community and that they learn as much as they can about us." And that when they show up, they know something about the people here."

