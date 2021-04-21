Watch
The roof of BWL's $500 million Delta Energy Park caught fire on Tuesday

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021
A fire broke out Tuesday on the roof of the Delta Energy Plant.
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon on the roof of the Delta Energy Park, a new Lansing Board of Water and Light natural gas-fired power plant under construction in Delta Township.

BWL Communication Manager Amy Adamy said they believe a spark from construction caused the blaze.

Eight agencies assisted with the fire. No one was injured, and damage is minimal, Adamy said, adding that they don't have a cost for repairs yet.

The project will not be delayed due to the fire, and the plant still expected to be operational by the fall.

The $500 million plant will be located next to the Erickson Power Station and will generate 250 megawatts a year.

