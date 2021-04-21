The roof of BWL's $500 million Delta Energy Park caught fire on Tuesday

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon on the roof of the Delta Energy Park, a new Lansing Board of Water and Light natural gas-fired power plant under construction in Delta Township.
BWL Communication Manager Amy Adamy said they believe a spark from construction caused the blaze.
Eight agencies assisted with the fire. No one was injured, and damage is minimal, Adamy said, adding that they don't have a cost for repairs yet.
The project will not be delayed due to the fire, and the plant still expected to be operational by the fall.
The $500 million plant will be located next to the Erickson Power Station and will generate 250 megawatts a year.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.