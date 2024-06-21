Summer kickoff in Grand Ledge: Music in the Park, Market on the Grand, Yankee Doodle Day, and Comet Chase 5k.

A summer kickoff starts Thursday with Music in the Park and extends into Saturday with the Comet Chase 5k, Market on the Grand, and Yankee Doodle Day.

The Comet Chase 5k is more than just a fun event, it helps contribute to the Grand Ledge Education Foundation which funds projects that extend beyond the normal classroom curriculum.

Watch the video above to see what the organizers of these events have to say about the upcoming weekend.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“It gives everyone a great opportunity for everyone to come out and have a good time.”

Music in the Park, Comet Chase 5K, Market on the Grand, and Yankee Doodle Day.

A busy couple of days for Grand Ledge neighbors to kick off the summer season.

“This is something that people look forward to, every year people are like, Ah! The concerts are starting again!”

While Music in the Park kicked off its concert series Thursday. The events really get going on Saturday.

The Comet Chase 5k will kick off the festivities, and officials are eager to get to the starting line.

Registration is still open and can be done all the way up till race day.

“We have our biggest registration, so we’re excited about the prospect of that”

And runners are contributing to a good cause.

This event helps the Grand Ledge Education Foundation to fund events that extend beyond the normal classroom curriculum.

“It has served in our past several years as our primary fundraiser, and the funds and proceeds we raise during these events go towards helping our teachers and students in our classrooms.”

Then Jaycee Park takes the spotlight with a lot of activity.

Market on the Grand is back with its goal to foster local economic development and encourage business in Grand Ledge.

That kicks off Yankee Doodle Day at the park.

“During Yankee Doodle day we’ve got about 60 vendors up and down these parking spots.”

Another chance to bring neighbors together, boost local business, and showcase what Grand Ledge has to offer.

