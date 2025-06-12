DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It's school summer vacation already for many in Mid-Michigan, and that means many of our neighbors might be looking for some family fun.

Many parents are looking for ways to enjoy the summer with their children.

With rising costs, free events can be a good way for parents to have fun with their children without breaking the bank.

Video shows thoughts from one parent in attendance to one of Delta Township's free events.

Luckily, there's a whole calendar of free events in Delta Township.

WATCH: Summer brings budget-friendly family fun to Delta Township

Summer brings budget-friendly family fun to Delta Township

"We were just looking for something fun to do with my daughter and my niece," Abby Foltz said.

Foltz was one of many parents out at Mount Hope Park in Delta Township Tuesday. They were there for one of the Township's Kids Days—a free event meant to offer a day of fun during the summer with bounce houses, games, and more.

"We just really gear it towards the kids," Delta Township Recreation Programmer Kathy Sobczyk said. Sobczyk tells me free events are a focus this summer.

"We like to include everybody, and we have people not only from Delta Township but from all the areas around," Sobczyk said. "We want families to be able to come and feel like they can do everything without breaking the bank. Things nowadays are so expensive, so it's just a fun day for the family."

Foltz says as a parent, being able to save money while finding ways to entertain her child is great, and is a resource she hopes to take advantage of the rest of the summer.

"A lot of things are costly these days," Foltz said. "It's nice to just be able to come out, and it's something different than just going to the park."

Tuesday's event was just one of many planned for this summer in Delta Township. Click here for more information on this summer's events.