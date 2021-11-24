Watch
Shooting at a clothing store in Delta Township Tuesday night leaves 1 dead

KRIS file photo.
police lights
Police sirens
Posted at 10:47 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 10:47:02-05

DELTA TWP, Mich. — A 22-year-old from Lansing is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in Delta Township.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Antonio Taylor.

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies respond to a report of a shooting in Snipes clothing store at 4116 W. Saginaw Highway around 5:30 p.m.

Delta EMS attempted life saving measures for Taylor, but he died at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting does not appear to be a random act and no suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Rob Gillentine at (517) 816-8199 or Detective Rick Buxton at (517) 323-8484.

