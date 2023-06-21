Watch Now
Rock your creativity at Grand Ledge Area District Library's Kindness ROCKS event

Posted at 2:11 PM, Jun 21, 2023
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Painted rocks have been a growing trend on the internet for several years, and now, the Grand Ledge Area District Library will be offering kids the opportunity to create their own kindness rock.

On Wednesday, July 5, the library's Kindness ROCKS event will take place, where kids can paint their own rock and spread kindness into the community by hiding their rock around Grand Ledge.

Two sessions will be offered, one at 2 p.m. and one at 6 p.m. Registration is required to attend the event.

More information can be found on the Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce website, where you can also register for the event.

